Officers are appealing for information after a motorbike was stolen in Alfreton.

Police are appealing for information relating to the theft of a motorbike, a blue Honda CBR 125 on Birchwood Road in Alfreton.

The incident happened overnight, either in the late hours of Monday, June 17 and or early hours of Tuesday, June 18.

The bike has since been located after being spray painted grey and dumped on a footpath between Roberts Drive and Mansfield Road.

Police have shared a still of a male they would like to talk to in connection with the theft among other incidents. In particular, they would like to hear from any drivers with dashcam footage or homeowners with CCTV that may have captured the incident – or the moments before or after.

Anyone who has any information which could help with the enquiries is asked to contact police on the non-emergency details below, quoting reference 24000358861:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.