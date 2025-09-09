Police recover stolen van dumped on Derbyshire waste ground

Derbyshire police officers have recovered a stolen van, which was left at a waste ground.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from Derbyshire Rural Crime Team have recovered a stolen van after receiving reports from members of the public.

The van, a Ford Transit, had false number plates and fake VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) stickers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers have now confirmed that the vehicle was stolen from South Yorkshire before being dumped on a waste ground in Derbyshire.

Officers from Derbyshire Rural Crime Team have recovered a stolen van after receiving reports from members of the public.

The van is set for forensic testing before being reunited with its owner.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Rural Crime Team said: “Another Stolen Vehicle recovered thanks to eagle eyed members of the public who contacted the team. One call can make all the difference!”

Members of the public who want to contact police regarding a stolen vehicle can do so using one of the following methods:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.