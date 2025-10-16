Police raid uncovers 'large cannabis farm' in Somersall area of Chesterfield

Derbyshire police have discovered a large cannabis farm at Somersall Park Road in Chesterfield.

Officers seized a ‘significant quantity’ of cannabis and ‘several individuals’ were arrested.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Thanks to proactive policing, your local Safer Neighbourhood Team has successfully located and dismantled a large cannabis farm in our area.

“Officers attended a property where a significant quantity of cannabis was discovered and seized. Several individuals were arrested at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.

"If you suspect drug activity in your neighbourhood, please don’t hesitate to report it. Together, we’re making our area a safer place to live.”

