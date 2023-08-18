News you can trust since 1855
Police raid on Derbyshire property sees “large quantity of drugs” seized and one arrest made

A Derbyshire drugs raid saw a “large” amount of narcotics seized by officers and one person arrested.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 18th Aug 2023, 10:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 10:51 BST

This week, officers from the Alfreton Safer Neighbourhood Team carried out a drugs warrant at an address in South Normanton.

An SNT spokesperson said: “A successful drugs warrant was executed in South Normanton, where a large quantity of drugs were discovered. One person has been taken into police custody.

One person was taken into custody after the warrant was executed.
“The police obtain court warrants to execute at addresses when we have sufficient level of suspicion that drugs or other items are inside the property. This is usually based on the number of reports we receive from the public, and whilst officers are on patrol.

“Without reports from the public we cannot secure this vital information to apply for a warrant. So if you have any information that may help us to obtain a warrant, please share it with us.”

If you have any information relating to drugs, please contact Derbyshire Police by calling 101