Police raid on Derbyshire property sees “large quantity of drugs” seized and one arrest made

This week, officers from the Alfreton Safer Neighbourhood Team carried out a drugs warrant at an address in South Normanton.

An SNT spokesperson said: “A successful drugs warrant was executed in South Normanton, where a large quantity of drugs were discovered. One person has been taken into police custody.

“The police obtain court warrants to execute at addresses when we have sufficient level of suspicion that drugs or other items are inside the property. This is usually based on the number of reports we receive from the public, and whilst officers are on patrol.

“Without reports from the public we cannot secure this vital information to apply for a warrant. So if you have any information that may help us to obtain a warrant, please share it with us.”