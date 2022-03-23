Police pull over lorry on busy north Derbyshire road with 'debris flying off'

Officers said debris was ‘flying off’ the back of the vehicle before it was stopped on the A617 in Glapwell.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said on Twitter: “Insecure load, debris flying off.

"Look at that strap. If it wasn't potentially deadly it would be comical what people think is acceptable.”

Officers dealt with another insecure load on the M1 after the driver ‘didn’t bother using’ any straps to transport a wheelbarrow.