Officers have warned residents that they may face prosecution if they continue to steal from charity bins in a Derbyshire town – along with using them to fly-tip rubbish.

The Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team have issued a warning to residents in the town – with some using charity bins to fly-tip rubbish and others stealing items from the bins.

A team spokesperson said: “We often notice many members of the public doing a great charitable service by donating their unwanted clothing and shoes to the firefighters charity bin, located outside the Fire and Police Station on Portland Road. This is greatly appreciated.

“When depositing these items of clothing, please keep in mind they need to be in a clean condition and in a bin bag and placed inside the bin. If the bin is full, we would recommend taking the clothing to any other charity shops around Shirebrook or returning to the charity bin when it's been emptied. Please do not leave the bin bags around the bin.

Residents were urged to use the charity bins appropriately.

“At the same time, we have noticed that some members of public are using the charity bin to deposit rubbish, household items and anything outside of clothing and other items that are unwanted. And in some instances, we have had to stop people from taking items from the Charity Bin.

“Unfortunately, due to these instances, from this point onwards, any member of public caught placing rubbish in the charity bin will be liable for prosecution for fly-tipping or littering. Any member of public caught taking items from the charity bin will be liable for prosecution for theft. We appreciate your co-operation in this matter.”