Police promise to seize motorbikes at popular Chesterfield park as part of “extensive patrols” to tackle anti-social behaviour

Off-road bikers have been plaguing a popular Chesterfield park – with officers promising to seize any illegal vehicles as part of their “extensive patrols.”

The Walton, Hasland and Holmebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team have received a number of reports concerning anti-social behaviour at Somersall Park – with these incidents involving both off-road motorbikes and e-bikes.

A team spokesperson said: “We are aware of a number of issues concerning e-bikes and off-road motorcycles, leading to anti-social behaviour in Somersall Park and the surrounding area.

“We will be patrolling this area extensively in the coming weeks and seizing any illegal bikes found. Officers from the safer neighbourhood team will be present at Somersall Park car park, alongside council candidate Alex Fawbert, between 10.00am and 11.00am on Saturday, April 5 – feel free to join us to discuss this issue or any other local concerns.

“If you have any information that could assist us in identifying those responsible, please let us know by calling 101 and quoting reference number 24*340347.”