Police promise increased patrols amid “suspicious activity” at park in Derbyshire town

Increased police patrols are set to take place at a park in Derbyshire after residents raised concerns over “suspicious activity.”

The Matlock and Darley Dale Safer Neighbourhood Team have confirmed that increased patrols will be carried out at Tippin Park in Darley Dale – after reports of “suspicious activity” from residents.

A team spokesperson said: “We have been made aware that that there has been suspicious activity in Tippin Park and the surrounding woodland area.

“Increased patrols will be carried out in this area and we appreciate members of the public keeping us informed. If you need to report anything suspicious in this area or any other area, it is best to do so at the time in order that officers can be allocated to attend.”

Officers have promised an increased police presence at the park.

You can contact Derbyshire Police using any of the methods below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.