Police promise action against off-road bikers as residents report incidents across Derbyshire town
The Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating multiple reports involving off-road bikers across the town.
A team spokesperson said: “Over the last few weeks, we have had some reports of off-road bikes in and around Dronfield – including Ramshaw Wood, Long Wood and Firth Wood.
“We will act against anyone who is using these vehicles in a dangerous or antisocial manner.”
Officers urged residents to report the following information:
Riders and users of the bikes.
Description of the bike – make, colour, size.
Locations where the bikes may be stored.
Days, times and routes the bikes may use.
Photos or videos, if it is safe to do so.
Vehicle registration marks.
You can report information to Derbyshire Police via 101, or anonymously contact the charity Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.