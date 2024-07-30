Police pledge to tackle increase in off-road motorbikes “causing issues all over Chesterfield”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chesterfield has seen an increase in off-road motorbikes causing issues – with police promising residents they are working to tackle the problem.

Derbyshire Police have urged Chesterfield residents to continue to report any issues with off-road motorbikes – amid a rise in bike-related incidents across the town.

A force spokesperson said: “With the increase of off-road motorbikes and nuisance bikes causing issues all over Chesterfield, we are relying on you to report these to us.

“This is because we can develop a plan on the best way to handle these problems. By you reporting these issues it builds a bigger picture for us on where the main issues are and where to focus our time on.

Derbyshire Police have reassured residents that they are working to tackle the problem.

“We are developing new tactics on how stop off-road bikes causing a danger to our roads and parks. We have invested in some new off-road bikes ourselves in order to apprehend and stop these bikes.”

You can contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101