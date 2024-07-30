Police pledge to tackle increase in off-road motorbikes “causing issues all over Chesterfield”
Derbyshire Police have urged Chesterfield residents to continue to report any issues with off-road motorbikes – amid a rise in bike-related incidents across the town.
A force spokesperson said: “With the increase of off-road motorbikes and nuisance bikes causing issues all over Chesterfield, we are relying on you to report these to us.
“This is because we can develop a plan on the best way to handle these problems. By you reporting these issues it builds a bigger picture for us on where the main issues are and where to focus our time on.
“We are developing new tactics on how stop off-road bikes causing a danger to our roads and parks. We have invested in some new off-road bikes ourselves in order to apprehend and stop these bikes.”
You can contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.