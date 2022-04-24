Police plead with parents after Derbyshire town endures spike in anti-social behaviour

In recent weeks, there have been increased reports of anti-social behaviour and disorder in Heanor and Langley Mill. This has included nuisance motorbike riding and dangerous cycling, damage, small fires, egg throwing and graffiti.

Sergeant James Bowler, of the Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “I would like to reassure residents and other members of the community in Heanor that we are listening to and taking concerns about antisocial and nuisance behaviour seriously.

“We are working hard alongside partnership agencies to not only take enforcement action whenever necessary, but also around things we can put in place to reduce issues in the longer term.”

There have been a growing number of incidents in the area.

“Not all young people will behave in an antisocial or irresponsible way, but I would urge parents to make sure they know where their youngsters are and what they are doing, and ensuring they are home at an appropriate time in the evening.”

A 48-hour long dispersal order was implemented in the area until 5.00pm on Saturday 23 April, which allowed police to disperse people from the stated areas, and if they are involved in instances of anti-social behaviour, take anyone under 16 back to their home. It may be extended should officers feel it is necessary.

The team is also working alongside the Amber Valley Community Safety Partnership to help address the concerns over the longer term and nine young people have been issued with Antisocial Behaviour Contracts.

The contracts are a tool used to help young people and their parents monitor and regulate their behaviour. Should there be any breaches officers can look to take further action.

One young person has been identified in relation to criminal offences and the offences being considered for prosecution or another suitable outcome.

Diversionary activities are also being discussed and considered for young people in the area with a number of partner agencies and local businesses.

To report antisocial behaviour, or if you have any concerns you would like to raise with the Heanor and Langley Mill Safer Neighbourhood policing team, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the following methods:

