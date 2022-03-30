Police plead with drivers to ditch drink and drugs after huge spike in crashes on Derbyshire roads

This weekend alone, police, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and East Midlands Ambulance Service were called to four serious collisions across the county. One was also attended by the Air Ambulance.

Two people and a dog sadly died following one of the collisions on the A52 in Ashbourne, and several people were seriously injured in collisions in Ripley, Longcliffe and South Normanton. Officers also made 12 arrests over the weekend for drink or drug driving.

Road’s Policing Sergeant, Scott Riley, said: “This weekend we saw some of the first sunny weather of spring and unfortunately we also saw some very serious incidents on our roads. Whilst I can’t comment on the individual circumstances of these collisions, we do know that as the temperature rises, we also see an increase in speed amongst road users. Similarly, the temptation of a beer garden proves too strong for some and can increase the likelihood of motorists getting behind the wheel after a few drinks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A driver was arrested in Duffield after using his car as a 'hot box' to smoke cannabis and crashing. From Friday, March 25.

“Both of these factors will have an adverse reaction on your ability to control a vehicle and greatly increase the chances of a collision. The consequences of this can be a devastating, needless loss of life, serious injury, a life sentence for families and friends of those affected, and the impact on emergency services who deal with the aftermath of these incidents - both operationally and emotionally.

“Over the last weekend and into the spring and summer, officers will be at check sites across the county to perform drink and drug tests. Anyone caught under the influence whilst driving will risk up to six months’ imprisonment, an unlimited fine and a substantial driving ban. Anyone who causes a death while drink or drug driving will face up to 14 years’ imprisonment.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service Prevention Lead, Group Manager Lee Williams, said: “Tragically, firefighters all too often see the devastating consequences of serious road traffic collisions and the past week has been no exception.

“Between March 21 and 28, Derbyshire firefighters attended 21 road traffic collisions - this is a staggering 133% increase on the number of RTCs attended during the same period in 2021 and something we cannot ignore.

“Working with our partners in the Derby and Derbyshire Road Safety Partnership, work will continue to understand and tackle the causes of road traffic collisions, and through community engagement, education and awareness, we are committed to working to reduce the number of people being killed or seriously injured on our roads.”

You can find out more about the leading causes of serious injury and death on our roads, also known as the Fatal Four, and other road safety advice on the Derbyshire Police website here.

If you suspect that someone is driving under the influence, speeding, not wearing a seatbelt or using a mobile phone whilst driving, report it to Derbyshire Police using one of the following methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.