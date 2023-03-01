The attempted theft happened on Friday 3 February between 11.30am and 12.00pm at Go Outdoors, on Spire Walk Business Park, Chesterfield. When staff became aware of the attempted theft of four high value coats, the man and woman left the store without the items.

The day after the attempted theft the same two people are alleged to have visited a Go Outdoors store in Nottingham and took a £2000 bike.

Derbyshire Police have asked for help identifying this man and woman

Officers have been following several lines of enquiries since these reports and are now asking anyone who may have information about this to get in contact with them using any of the following methods and include reference 23*70900: Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or call 101.