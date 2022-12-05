News you can trust since 1855
Police plea for information after armed gang attack elderly man in his home during Derbyshire robbery

Police say a ’significant amount’ of money has been stolen by a gang who broke into a house and attacked an elderly man.

By Phil Bramley
7 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Dec 2022, 7:34am

The incident occurred at around 7.10pm on Saturday at the house of a man in his 80s in Chestnut Drive, Shirebrook. The three men, who were wearing all black, had their faces covered and were armed with a baton, assaulted the victim and left in a Seat car that was captured on CCTV parked nearby.

The victim was not seriously injured during the incident and is being supported by his family. Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, in particular anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage that may have captured images of the three men, is asked to contact the force using any of the below quoting reference 22*708386: Facebook – send a private message to the police Facebook page; Twitter – direct message their contact centre via @DerPolContact, or call on 101.

The gang's getaway car was captured on CCTV footage