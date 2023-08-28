News you can trust since 1855
Police plea after raiders steal jewellery and cash in Derbyshire raid

Police are appealing for information after burglars broke into a Derbyshire home and stole several pieces of jewellery and cash.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 28th Aug 2023, 09:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 09:39 BST

The incident occurred between Wednesday 26 July and Monday 4 August, on Rykneild Road, Kilburn, Belper, where raiders gained entry by breaking the lock of door.

Two of the pieces of jewellery are described as a thistle brooch with a large amethyst and Crown Derby rose brooch and earrings still in the case. Thieves also stole several pieces of gold jewellery with set diamonds during the raid

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who has information or anyone who was in the area at the time frame and saw anything suspicious, are they are asked to get in contact with the force using any of the following methods and quoting reference: 23000481731: Website – use the police online contact form, Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

A police spokesperson said: “We have recently been sharing advice on how you can help protect your home from being broken into. There are a few things that could help deter a burglar such as keeping your curtains closed, removing any safe boxes with keys in them. We have a dedicated page on our website with security and crime prevention tips that can be found on our website.”