The incident occurred between Wednesday 26 July and Monday 4 August, on Rykneild Road, Kilburn, Belper, where raiders gained entry by breaking the lock of door.

Two of the pieces of jewellery are described as a thistle brooch with a large amethyst and Crown Derby rose brooch and earrings still in the case. Thieves also stole several pieces of gold jewellery with set diamonds during the raid

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who has information or anyone who was in the area at the time frame and saw anything suspicious, are they are asked to get in contact with the force using any of the following methods and quoting reference: 23000481731: Website – use the police online contact form, Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.