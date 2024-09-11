Police patrol M1 services in Derbyshire - to tackle anti-social behaviour

The patrols follow reports of anti-social behaviour reports at the Tibshelf services.

Officers from the Tibshelf Safer Neighbourhood Police team have been patroling M1 services after reports of anti-social behaviour over the past few days.

Enquiries are ongoing with monitoring and CCTV footage being collated to be dealt with appropriately, police confirmed.

Following the incident, inspector Matthew Brown said: “We know that anti-social behaviour can have a real impact on people in our communities and are committed to working with partners to do all we can to tackle this.

“Officers regularly carry out patrols of areas where we have seen issues with anti-social behaviour, with our patrol strategies covering the whole of the north east area.

“These strategies will often focus on a certain location for a short period of time and in recent weeks this has included Tibshelf services.

“This is all part of our proactive approach to tackling anti-social behaviour alongside our partners to ensure our communities remain safe places to live, work and visit.

“But we do need the public’s help too so if you have concerns around anti-social behaviour in your community, please speak to your local safer neighbourhood team.”