Police officer pays tribute to victims of “predatory” 88-year-old Chesterfield paedophile

The two men were both sexually abused by Holden, 88, when he worked as a swimming instructor at Queen’s Park Swimming Pool between 1973 and 1978.

Derby Crown Court hear today that Holden had both boys – aged between 7 and 11 and 9 and 10 at the time – perform oral sex on him in the pool’s changing rooms and at his home.

On another occasion, while “clown” and “entertainer” Holden was performing in Skegness he abused one of the boys in his caravan.

George Holden was jailed for 14 years at Derby Crown Court

The child was on holiday with his parents at the time and spent time with the sick paedophile with his parents’ “blessing” after Holden “groomed” and “charmed” them.

Investigating officer Sergeant Ryan McVeigh, speaking after Holden was jailed for 14 years today, said: “I first want to pay tribute to both of the men who have come forward - for the trauma they have endured, for the courage they have shown in reporting these matters and for their support in what has been a long running investigation.

“The crimes that Holden committed against them have left a lasting legacy for which there is no real closure.

“Holden is now 88-years-old, and he has lived his life without being held accountable for these crimes - until today.

“He has shown that he is a committed paedophile whose systematic abuse over three decades will have caused untold damage to so many young lives.”

Prosecutor Julia King told Derby Crown Court today how Holden had been prosecuted previously for abusing other young boys.

In 1961 he was convicted for three counts of indecent assault against children at a residential school for the partially-sighted – where he would climb into bed with his victims.

And in 1983, aged 50, Holden was handed a community order with 240 hours’ unpaid work after being convicted of attempted buggery and two indecent assaults against children while working at Queen’s Park Swimming Pool.

Holden, branded a “predatory paedophile” by Judge Robert Egbuna, asked at the time for seven other offences to be taken into consideration – however he kept silent about two of his victims.

Holden, of Ashgate Road, Chesterfield, admitted 17 offences – including 12 counts of indecent assault, two counts of gross indecency with a child and three counts of buggery.

He was jailed for 14 years – meaning 13 years in jail and one year on licence.