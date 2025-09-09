Police officer from Derbyshire arrested after drink driving while two times over alcohol limit

A police constable from Ilkeston has been arrested and charged with drink driving after an incident.

PC Jakub Lewandowski, 23, of Wood Street in Ilkeston, was off duty when he was stopped by officers on Wollaton Road at 4.12am on Sunday, August 31.

He was breathalysed and blew 90 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres.

He was arrested and charged. He remains on police bail and has been suspended from Nottinghamshire Police.

He will appear at Nottingham Magistrates Court on Friday, September 19.