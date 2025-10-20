Police make two arrests after reports of “suspicious activity” at commercial premises in Chesterfield
On Thursday, October 16, officers from the Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team made two arrests along Brimington Road in Chesterfield.
A team spokesperson said: “Officers responded to reports of suspicious activity at a commercial premises on Brimington Road in Chesterfield. On arrival, they discovered two individuals, a male and female, attempting to steal items from the site.
“Thanks to the swift response from our local team, both suspects were arrested at the scene and remain in custody while enquiries continue.
“We’re grateful for the continued support from our community. If you see something that doesn’t look right, please report it and call 999 in an emergency.”