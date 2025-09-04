Police make two arrests after racist abuse sent to England’s Jess Carter – including man from Derbyshire town

Officers investigating abusive social media messages that were sent to an England defender have arrested two people – including a man from Derbyshire.

During the UEFA Women’s Euros, in July 2025, police received reports that racist and abusive messages had been sent to the England defender Jess Carter.

Following the reports, an investigation was launched by the UK Football Policing Unit (UKFPU), working in partnership with social media companies to identify the people responsible.

On Tuesday, September 2, a result of the investigation, officers from Derbyshire Constabulary arrested a man from Ripley in relation to some of the messages which were sent to Jess.

Jess Carter is pictured here speaking to the media during a press conference at St George’s Park on June 28, 2025 in Burton-upon-Trent, England. (Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

The 30-year-old was arrested on suspicion of malicious communications and has since been released on bail.

The arrest follows that of a 59-year-old man from Great Harwood, who was arrested on Thursday, August 28 as part of the same investigation.

Cheshire Constabulary’s Chief Constable Mark Roberts, the National Police Chief Council (NPCC) lead for football policing, said: “As I predicted, we have now made another arrest in relation to the appalling abuse that was directed towards Jess Carter during the Women’s Euros.

"Nobody should be subjected to such disgusting abuse, and we want to make it clear that racist abuse of this nature will not be tolerated.

“Everyone is responsible for what they do and say, and we want to ensure offenders cannot hide behind a social media profile to post vile comments.”

Sergeant Gemma Thursfield, from Derbyshire Constabulary, added: “Abuse online is no different to being in person and people need to be clear that the posts they make, or messages they send, on social media are just the same as making them in person.

“The impact on Jess, and other victims of this crime, are clear to see and we will work with our partners in law enforcement to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.”