Police make two arrests after drugs raid in Derbyshire town – as officers uncover cash and weapon inside property
On Wednesday, April 23, officers from the Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood Team carried out a warrant at a property in Stratford Street, Ilkeston – under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971
A team spokesperson said: “A male and female were arrested at the scene. During a search of the property, officers discovered a large quantity of suspected Class A drugs, cash, an offensive weapon and paraphernalia related to drug use and supply.
“A 35-year-old male from Cotmanhay remains in police custody for possession of an offensive weapon, while investigations continue into the drugs offences.
“A 34-year-old woman, also from Cotmanhay, has been questioned and released on police bail pending further investigations.
PC Ramshaw, from the Erewash Crime Action Group, added: “We are continuing to work hard to target drug misuse, crime and anti-social behaviour – and to keep our communities safe. We will always look to develop any information we receive about possible illegal drug activity and investigate further if appropriate.”