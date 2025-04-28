Police make two arrests after drugs raid in Derbyshire town – as officers uncover cash and weapon inside property

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A police raid on a Derbyshire property saw officers seize cash, a weapon and a “large quantity of suspected Class A drugs” – with two arrests being made.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday, April 23, officers from the Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood Team carried out a warrant at a property in Stratford Street, Ilkeston – under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971

A team spokesperson said: “A male and female were arrested at the scene. During a search of the property, officers discovered a large quantity of suspected Class A drugs, cash, an offensive weapon and paraphernalia related to drug use and supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A 35-year-old male from Cotmanhay remains in police custody for possession of an offensive weapon, while investigations continue into the drugs offences.

Officers made two arrests after executing a warrant at the address.

“A 34-year-old woman, also from Cotmanhay, has been questioned and released on police bail pending further investigations.

PC Ramshaw, from the Erewash Crime Action Group, added: “We are continuing to work hard to target drug misuse, crime and anti-social behaviour – and to keep our communities safe. We will always look to develop any information we receive about possible illegal drug activity and investigate further if appropriate.”