Police make three arrests after men connected with burglaries across Chesterfield and Derbyshire lead officers on chase
On Friday, April 19, four men who were being sought by police in connection with burglaries across Chesterfield and the Derbyshire Dales were spotted driving from Derbyshire towards South Yorkshire.
A pursuit began, and the vehicle was hit by a stinger from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit Bikers as it entered Sheffield.
The vehicle stopped and the occupants fled the scene, and property was recovered by officers. Three arrests were made in connection with this incident by the Derbyshire Road Crime Unit.