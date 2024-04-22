Police make three arrests across Derbyshire – including tracking down wanted man and detaining man after chase

Officers arrested three men in two days across Derbyshire – tracing a wanted man and bringing a pair into custody on suspicion of drug-related offences.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 11:12 BST
On Friday, April 19, officers from the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team arrested a man – after their automatic number plate recognition system flagged a wanted male.

An SNT spokesperson said: “On stopping the male, a familiar smell was coming from the vehicle and a roadside drugs test was taken. This came back positive and suspected drugs were found in the vehicle – male was arrested for several offences.”

Two officers were engaged in a chase that same day in Matlock, after spotting a man running away from them and throwing a large black bag into a wooded area.

Three men were arrested by officers across Matlock and Wirksworth at the weekend.

An SNT spokesperson said: “After a brief foot chase, the male was detained and the thrown bag located. We want to say a big thanks to the help of our Rural Crime Team and Group 2 officers for the assistance to arrest the male.

“As things transpired, the thrown bag contained a large quantity of suspected drugs, weighing scales, and a large quantity of small lock bags. The male was searched and a large quantity of cash was found. The male was arrested under the suspicion of possession with intent to supply. This investigation is ongoing.”

On Saturday, April 20, a male was also arrested following a search by officers in Wirksworth.

An SNT spokesperson added: “Other members of the SNT were conducting mobile patrols in Wirksworth, where a male was detained for a stop-search after receiving information that the he was dealing drugs in the area.

“Although no suspected drugs were found on him, scales, a significant amount of cash and a number of small lock bags containing a white residue were found in his possession. The male was arrested for possession with intent to supply. This investigation is ongoing.”