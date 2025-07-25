Police make several arrests across Derbyshire Dales after receiving funding for specialist technology

Police have put a new specialist technology to good use in the Derbyshire Dales – with officers making a number of arrests.

A project to install specialist technology that can capture vehicle licence plate numbers has enabled officers to make a number of arrests across the Derbyshire Dales.

The Derbyshire Dales Safer Neighbourhood Team applied for funding to install automatic number plate recognition technology onto one of their vehicles.

The device allows officers to check vehicle numberplates against a national database to see if there is any criminality associated with that vehicle.

Officers have deployed the new technology and made a number of arrests.

The money was provided by a number of sources including the Derbyshire Dales Community Safety Partnership – a pot of money provided for by the Police and Crime Commissioner to be used for projects to address and tackle crime in the area.

As a result of the project, officers have used the new technology to take enforcement action against a number of motorists suspected of being involved in crime over the last few months. This includes six arrests and stop and searches of 14 people. One child was also safeguarded.

Police Constable Abaid Hussain, of the Derbyshire Dales Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We would like to thank all partners who provided funding for the ANPR technology, which will help to make our job much easier.

“It is a very useful tool and we have already managed to put it to good use to help protect our communities and keep people safe on the roads.”