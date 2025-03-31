Police make four arrests after discovering “sizeable quantity of cannabis” in Derbyshire town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officers arrested four people in a Derbyshire town after uncovering a “sizeable quantity” of cannabis – and also detained a “reckless” group seen wielding an imitation firearm.

On Saturday, March 29, police officers from Matlock and Ashbourne launched an operation aimed at tackling growing concerns around drink and drug driving in Ashbourne.

A Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “Officers were out in both marked vehicles and on plain-clothed foot patrols, ensuring our roads are safe for everyone – as well as monitoring pub goers to check no one is getting behind the wheel whilst under the influence.

“During the operation, a sizeable quantity of cannabis was seized by officers, leading to four arrests for possession – helping to disrupt the supply of dangerous substances and keep our roads safe. One drunk driver was stopped at the roadside and a further five stop searches took place.

The discovery of cannabis led to four arrests being made by officers.

“In addition, a group of individuals who were seen by officers using what was later confirmed to be an imitation firearm were also detained. Their reckless behaviour has been stopped, and those involved were taken into custody.

“We are committed to keeping our communities safe, and operations like this will continue to target those who put lives at risk by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Remember, driving impaired not only endangers you, but also your passengers, other road users, and the community at large.”