Police make five arrests after spate of burglaries across Chesterfield and Derbyshire
John Dwyer was arrested on April 13 in connection with a burglary at a house in Rose Wood Close, Newbold – and a burglary from a shed at another property in the same street on March 22.
The 51-year-old was later charged with two counts of burglary, fraud, criminal damage and remanded into police custody to appear at court.
Mr Dwyer, of Rose Wood Close, Newbold, appeared before magistrates on April 15 at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court. He was further remanded into prison custody and is next due to appear at Derby Crown Court on May 7.
Four men from Sheffield, aged 20, 23, 26 and 47, have been arrested on suspicion of burglary after reports of break-ins at five addresses in Baslow and Monyash on April 18.
A vehicle and recovered property were seized by officers from Derbyshire’s road crime team, following a pursuit in Dronfield Woodhouse, on the same date.
The 20-year-old and 47-year-old men were also arrested for failing to stop for officers. All the men have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.