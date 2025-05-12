Police make five arrests after investigation into illegal rave at abandoned quarry near Derbyshire town
Derbyshire Police received a number of reports concerning a rave at Hall Dale Quarry, near Matlock – which took place on Saturday, November 2 2024.
A force spokesperson said: “Investigations into the incident have been ongoing and five people from five different counties have now been arrested by the Derbyshire Dales Safer Neighbourhood Team.
“The men, aged 20, 22, 25, 39 and 44, were all arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance. They have all been released on bail as investigations continue.
Sergeant Chris Grant, from the Derbyshire Dales Safer Neighbourhood Team, added: “We know that this incident caused a great deal of distress and concern for local residents at the time.
“We have been working hard to identify those involved and bring them to justice.
“I hope this serves as a warning that we will not tolerate anyone planning an illegal gathering in Derbyshire. Anyone suspected of organising such an event will be pursued and prosecuted.”