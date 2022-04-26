Police launch witness appeal after teen has moped stolen in Derbyshire

A 15-year-old boy was pushing his moped along the pavement of Derby Road, close to the Watchorn Island, in Alfreton when he was approached by two people at around 8.15pm on Monday, April 11.

The pair are said to have demanded the black and dark green Piaggio, with one suspect punching the the victim in the face before stealing the small motorcycle.

One youth is described as about 5ft tall and he wore a green coat with the hood up and a black hat underneath.

The other suspect is about 6ft tall and he wore a black padded coat and black trainers.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “A passing motorist stopped just after the incident and asked the victim if he was alright. We would like to speak to this man, or to anyone else who may have witnessed what happened, or recorded it on their dash cam.

“A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery, questioned and released on bail while inquiries continue.”

Witnesses, or anyone with information, should call Derbyshire police on 101 quoting incident number 22*206413.

You can also message the force on Facebook, Twitter, or fill out an online contact form here.