The incident happened outside of the Derwent Amusement Centre on North Parade at around 9.20am on Thursday, April 7.

A man was assaulted and knocked to the floor by another man, causing him serious injuries.

Derbyshire police are appealing for anyone who had witnessed the incident or those may know who the offender is to get in touch on 101 quoting reference 22000197330.