Police launch witness appeal after incident at petrol station in Derbyshire town

Police have called for witnesses to come forward as they investigate an incident at a petrol station in a Derbyshire town.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Matlock and Darley Dale Safer Neighbourhood Team have launched an investigation following an attempted burglary at the SPAR Texaco Two Dales filling station on Dale Road South, Darley Dale.

A team spokesperson said: “The incident took place between 2.30am and 3.30am on Monday, October 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If anyone has CCTV footage in the areas of Dale Road South, Warney Road or Chesterfield Road, can you please check to see if it shows anything at the relevant times stated.

Any witnesses are being encouraged to contact the police.

“Also, if you were in the area at that time and witnessed anything suspicious, please get in touch with the details.”

You can contact Derbyshire Police with any information using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 25000585921:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.