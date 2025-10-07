Police launch witness appeal after incident at petrol station in Derbyshire town
The Matlock and Darley Dale Safer Neighbourhood Team have launched an investigation following an attempted burglary at the SPAR Texaco Two Dales filling station on Dale Road South, Darley Dale.
A team spokesperson said: “The incident took place between 2.30am and 3.30am on Monday, October 6.
“If anyone has CCTV footage in the areas of Dale Road South, Warney Road or Chesterfield Road, can you please check to see if it shows anything at the relevant times stated.
“Also, if you were in the area at that time and witnessed anything suspicious, please get in touch with the details.”
You can contact Derbyshire Police with any information using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 25000585921:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.