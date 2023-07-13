Police launch murder investigation after man dies following incident in Chesterfield

The victim, a man in his 50s, was involved in an altercation in the grounds of the Crooked Spire church in the early hours of Sunday 2 July. The man was then found deceased at his home in Chesterfield on 5 July. His family have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

A man in his 20s, who is also from the Chesterfield area, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area of the Crooked Spire churchyard between 12.45am and 1.20am and may have witnessed an altercation.

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area of the Crooked Spire churchyard between 12.45am and 1.20am and may have witnessed an altercation. Photo: Derbyshire Times

Anyone who has any information that may assist the police investigation is asked to contact them using the following methods and quoting incident reference number 23*419716;

Website – Derbyhshire police have a bumber of crime reporting tools on their website and you can use their online contact form to report information; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call police on 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad