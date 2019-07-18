Police launch murder investigation after Chesterfield attack victim dies

Officers have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 47-year-old Chesterfield man.

On Thursday, June 27, Phillip Allen was assaulted on Birchover Court, Highfield Lane in Chesterfield.

Birchover Court. Pic: Google Images.

He was taken to hospital with head injuries where he remained until he died yesterday, Wednesday, 17 July.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Birchover Court around 9pm on June 27 and has information that may be relevant to our enquiries to contact us.

We would also like anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to contact us.

If you have any information which may assist with our enquiries, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods.

Please quote the reference number 19000333851 in any correspondence.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.

