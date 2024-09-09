Police launch manhunt after robber goes on the run from Derbyshire prison

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 9th Sep 2024, 07:25 BST

Police are appealing for information from the public after a convicted robber went on the run from a prison in Derbyshire.

Raymond McMahon did not return to HMP Sudbury after day release on Saturday (7 September.)

He was serving a sentence for robbery and is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall and of a medium build with black short hair. The 44-year-old has links to Birmingham.

Members of the public are asked not to approach McMahon and instead contact police with reference 1325 of 7 September:

Members of the public are asked not to approach McMahon and instead contact police if they see him
  • Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form
  • Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
  • Twitter – direct message their contact centre via @DerPolContact
  • Phone – call on 101
  • You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.
