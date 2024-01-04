Police launch investigation into “suspicious activity” amid reports of hooded and masked men in Derbyshire village
Killamarsh residents were urged to check their CCTV footage from between the night of December 29 and the early hours of December 30.
The Killamarsh Safer Neighbourhood Team have received reports of three men wearing hoods and face coverings in the village around this time.
Officers are seeking footage of “suspicious activity and unknown vehicles” – in the areas of Station Road, Bryony Close, Aspen Close and Rowan Tree Road.
