News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Police launch investigation into “suspicious activity” amid reports of hooded and masked men in Derbyshire village

Officers are investigating “suspicious activity” in a Derbyshire village – after residents reported seeing hooded and masked men in the area.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 4th Jan 2024, 09:52 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Killamarsh residents were urged to check their CCTV footage from between the night of December 29 and the early hours of December 30.

The Killamarsh Safer Neighbourhood Team have received reports of three men wearing hoods and face coverings in the village around this time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers are seeking footage of “suspicious activity and unknown vehicles” – in the areas of Station Road, Bryony Close, Aspen Close and Rowan Tree Road.

Most Popular
Anyone with information or CCTV footage is urged to come forward.Anyone with information or CCTV footage is urged to come forward.
Anyone with information or CCTV footage is urged to come forward.

READ THIS: Derbyshire council considers cost-saving care changes as it faces further multi-million pound budget deficit

You can contact the force using one of the methods below:

Email – [email protected]

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.