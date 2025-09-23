Police launch investigation into spate of anti-social behaviour outside Chesterfield – and appeal for help from public to trace individual
The Clay Cross Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating a series of incidents involving anti-social behaviour in North Wingfield – with several of these occurring on Hucklow Avenue.
Officers have released an image of an individual they wish to locate as part of their enquiries. They acknowledged that the photograph is not of the highest quality, but hoped that residents may be able to help identify this person.
If you can assist with the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.