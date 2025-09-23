Police launch investigation into spate of anti-social behaviour outside Chesterfield – and appeal for help from public to trace individual

By Tom Hardwick
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 14:47 BST
Police are investigating a spate of anti-social behaviour near Chesterfield – and have called for the public to help them locate an individual in connection with these incidents.

The Clay Cross Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating a series of incidents involving anti-social behaviour in North Wingfield – with several of these occurring on Hucklow Avenue.

Officers have released an image of an individual they wish to locate as part of their enquiries. They acknowledged that the photograph is not of the highest quality, but hoped that residents may be able to help identify this person.

If you can assist with the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below:

Those with any information should contact Derbyshire Police.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

