Police launch investigation into series of deliberate fires across Derbyshire – with increased patrols taking place
The Killamarsh Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating a recent spate of deliberate fires in the village.
A team spokesperson said: “These incidents have occurred between January 23 and 29 on Boiley Lane, Field Lane and Forge Lane. As a result, we are increasing our patrols in the area.
“We are appealing for information in relation to these incidents or any other incidents of deliberate fires.”
If you have can assist with the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 25*63482:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.