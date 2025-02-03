Police launch investigation into series of deliberate fires across Derbyshire – with increased patrols taking place

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 10:41 BST
Police are investigating a series of incidents that have seen fires started deliberately in Derbyshire – with increased patrols taking place in the area.

The Killamarsh Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating a recent spate of deliberate fires in the village.

A team spokesperson said: “These incidents have occurred between January 23 and 29 on Boiley Lane, Field Lane and Forge Lane. As a result, we are increasing our patrols in the area.

“We are appealing for information in relation to these incidents or any other incidents of deliberate fires.”

Officers are investigating several fires in the Killamarsh area.

If you have can assist with the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 25*63482:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

