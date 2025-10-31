Police launch investigation into incidents in Derbyshire town – and appeal for witnesses to come forward

Police are calling for witnesses to come forward as they launch an investigation into a pair of incidents in a Derbyshire town.

The Eckington Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating a pair of vehicle thefts in the town – both of which took place between 1.30am and 2.15am on October 13.

A Grey Nissan Navarro was stolen on Dronfield Road, before a white Nissan Navarro was taken on High Street.

Officers are appealing for any information or CCTV that will support them with their investigation. If you witnessed anything suspicious in the area during that time, or you have access to either CCTV or dashcam footage, you should contact Derbyshire Police.

You can report any information to the force using one of the methods below, quoting incident number 25000601522 (Dronfield Road theft) or 25000601651 (High Street theft):

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.