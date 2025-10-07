Police launch investigation into incident following Chesterfield FC match – and urge witnesses to come forward
Derbyshire Police are investigating an incident involving a white car on Lockoford Road/Lockoford Lane – which occurred after the Chesterfield FC vs Newport County match at 5.00pm on Saturday, September 27.
A force spokesperson said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or those with any information, to please come forward.
“We are also keen to hear from anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage that covers the area of the incident and has not yet spoken to officers.”
Information can be passed to the force using one of the methods below, quoting incident number 25*576780:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.