Police launch investigation into incident at Derbyshire skate park – and urge any witnesses to come forward

Police have called for witnesses to come forward as they investigate an incident at a skate park in Derbyshire.

The Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Team have launched an investigation into an incident of criminal damage – which saw the Bakestone Moor Skate Park at Whitewell daubed with graffiti.

A team spokesperson said: “Graffiti is a criminal offence. It not only damages public spaces but also places a financial burden on the community — the cost of removal is ultimately paid by local residents.

“Let’s work together to keep our community clean and safe. Thank you for your support.”

Witnesses are urged to come forward

Officers have encouraged any witnesses, or those with information, to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 25*400413:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.