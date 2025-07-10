Police launch investigation into incident at Derbyshire skate park – and urge any witnesses to come forward

By Tom Hardwick
Published 10th Jul 2025, 10:31 BST
Police have called for witnesses to come forward as they investigate an incident at a skate park in Derbyshire.

The Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Team have launched an investigation into an incident of criminal damage – which saw the Bakestone Moor Skate Park at Whitewell daubed with graffiti.

A team spokesperson said: “Graffiti is a criminal offence. It not only damages public spaces but also places a financial burden on the community — the cost of removal is ultimately paid by local residents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Let’s work together to keep our community clean and safe. Thank you for your support.”

Witnesses are urged to come forwardplaceholder image
Witnesses are urged to come forward

Officers have encouraged any witnesses, or those with information, to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 25*400413:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

Email – [email protected]

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice