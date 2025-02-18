Police launch investigation into incident at Derbyshire Co-op store – and urge public to help them trace woman

Police have called on the public to help them trace a woman in connection with an incident at a Derbyshire Co-op store.

Officers from the Eckington Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating a shop theft at the Co-op store on Renishaw’s Main Road.

The incident took place between 4.53pm and 4.57pm on Saturday, February 15. Officers are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone who can help identify the pictured woman, to come forward.

If you have any information, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 25000094601:

This is the woman that officers wish to identify.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.