Police are investigating a dog attack that took place at a Derbyshire visitor attraction – involving an XL Bully and a German Shepherd.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from the Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating an incident involving two dogs at Creswell Crags.

A team spokesperson said: “We are currently investigating a dog on dog incident which occurred at around 1.25pm on Monday, February 3 – near the village end of Creswell Crags.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to speak with two males who were walking two large dogs, one being a German Shepherd type and the second a brown XL Bully type.

Officers have urged any witnesses to come forward.

If you were in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, you can contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 25*67556:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.