Police launch investigation into dog attack at popular Derbyshire tourist attraction – involving XL Bully and German Shepherd

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 4th Feb 2025, 09:42 BST
Police are investigating a dog attack that took place at a Derbyshire visitor attraction – involving an XL Bully and a German Shepherd.

Officers from the Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating an incident involving two dogs at Creswell Crags.

A team spokesperson said: “We are currently investigating a dog on dog incident which occurred at around 1.25pm on Monday, February 3 – near the village end of Creswell Crags.

“We would like to speak with two males who were walking two large dogs, one being a German Shepherd type and the second a brown XL Bully type.

Officers have urged any witnesses to come forward.

If you were in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, you can contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 25*67556:

Email – [email protected]

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

