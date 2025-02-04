Police launch investigation into dog attack at popular Derbyshire tourist attraction – involving XL Bully and German Shepherd
Officers from the Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating an incident involving two dogs at Creswell Crags.
A team spokesperson said: “We are currently investigating a dog on dog incident which occurred at around 1.25pm on Monday, February 3 – near the village end of Creswell Crags.
“We would like to speak with two males who were walking two large dogs, one being a German Shepherd type and the second a brown XL Bully type.
