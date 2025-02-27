Police launch investigation into assault at Derbyshire supermarket – and urge public to help them trace man in connection with incident

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 27th Feb 2025, 10:02 BST

Police have urged the public to aid their investigation into an assault at a supermarket in Derbyshire – as they work to trace a man in connection with the incident.

Derbyshire Police are investigating reports of an assault at the Iceland Food Warehouse along High Street, Heanor – which took place between 1.40pm and 1.50pm on Monday, January 6.

Officers have issued a photograph of a man they wish to trace in connection with the incident – and have called on the public for help in identifying him.

If you can assist officers with their investigation, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 25000010124:

This is the man that officers wish to identify.This is the man that officers wish to identify.
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

