Police launch investigation after reports of car tyres being damaged in Derbyshire town

A number of Derbyshire residents have reported their car tyres being damaged in recent days.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Belper Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating a number of reports concerning SUV tyres being let down across Belper and Duffield.

Residents were encouraged to stay vigilant for anybody that might be interfering with vehicles in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...