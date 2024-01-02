Police launch investigation after reports of car tyres being damaged in Derbyshire town
A number of Derbyshire residents have reported their car tyres being damaged in recent days.
The Belper Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating a number of reports concerning SUV tyres being let down across Belper and Duffield.
Residents were encouraged to stay vigilant for anybody that might be interfering with vehicles in the area.
Those with any further information regarding these incidents are asked to contact the force on 101, quoting reference number 23000791922.