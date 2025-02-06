Police launch investigation after ram raid burglary on Derbyshire business which saw five motorbikes stolen

Police are appealing for witnesses after a van was used to smash through the doors of a Derbyshire business – with offenders stealing motorbikes from the premises.

Derbyshire Police are investigating a burglary at a business in Killamarsh – during which a van was used to smash through the doors of the premises.

A force spokesperson said: “A Ford Transit van was used to ram the doors of the premises in Rotherham Close, Killamarsh – at around 9pm on Wednesday, February 5.

“Five motorbikes and a motorbike wheel were stolen from the business before the offenders left the area.

Officers have urged anyone with information to come forward.

“Officers are keen to speak with any homeowners in the area who have CCTV. They also wish to hear from any drivers who were in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage showing the van – which had the word comfy written on the side.”

If you can help with the investigation, contact the force using any of the methods below, quoting reference number 25000072633:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

