Police launch investigation after quad bike stolen from farm in Derbyshire

Police are attempting to trace a quad bike that was stolen from a Derbyshire farm – urging anyone with information to come forward.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 2nd May 2024, 09:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers are investigating an incident that saw a quad bike stolen from the garden of a property on The Miers at Birchover.

The incident occurred between 11.00pm on April 30 and 6.00am on May 1. The quad bike that was stolen was a green and black Polaris Barrus Stockman.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Owners ordered to replant 100 trees illegally felled at unlawful Derbyshire development

This is the quad bike that was stolen.This is the quad bike that was stolen.
This is the quad bike that was stolen.

If you have any CCTV footage or information, or you spot the pictured quad bike anywhere, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting crime reference number 24000252815:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.