Police launch investigation after quad bike stolen from farm in Derbyshire
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers are investigating an incident that saw a quad bike stolen from the garden of a property on The Miers at Birchover.
The incident occurred between 11.00pm on April 30 and 6.00am on May 1. The quad bike that was stolen was a green and black Polaris Barrus Stockman.
If you have any CCTV footage or information, or you spot the pictured quad bike anywhere, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting crime reference number 24000252815:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.