Police launch investigation after quad bike stolen from farm in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers are investigating an incident that saw a quad bike stolen from the garden of a property on The Miers at Birchover.

The incident occurred between 11.00pm on April 30 and 6.00am on May 1. The quad bike that was stolen was a green and black Polaris Barrus Stockman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the quad bike that was stolen.

If you have any CCTV footage or information, or you spot the pictured quad bike anywhere, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting crime reference number 24000252815:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101