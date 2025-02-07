Police launch investigation after pair of cars set on fire in Derbyshire

Officers are investigating two incidents that saw cars set alight in Derbyshire – and have urged anyone with information to come forward.

The Tibshelf Safer Neighbourhood Team has launched an investigation into reports of two vehicles being abandoned and set on fire on Batley Lane, Pleasley.

The first incident occurred on January 18, and the second took place on January 23. Officers have urged anyone with information regarding the fires to come forward.

If you can assist the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 25*45873:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.