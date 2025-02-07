Police launch investigation after pair of cars set on fire in Derbyshire

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 7th Feb 2025, 13:32 BST
Officers are investigating two incidents that saw cars set alight in Derbyshire – and have urged anyone with information to come forward.

The Tibshelf Safer Neighbourhood Team has launched an investigation into reports of two vehicles being abandoned and set on fire on Batley Lane, Pleasley.

Most Popular

The first incident occurred on January 18, and the second took place on January 23. Officers have urged anyone with information regarding the fires to come forward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you can assist the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 25*45873:

Anyone with information should contact Derbyshire Police.placeholder image
Anyone with information should contact Derbyshire Police.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice