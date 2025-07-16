Officers are appealing for the public’s help to identify two people in connection with criminal damage in Alfreton.

The incident occurred around 12.45 am on July 3 when two people smashed a window of a flat in Mansfield Road in Alfreton.

Police have today (Wednesday, July 16) released a CCTV image showing two individuals and launched an appeal to the public.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We are keen to speak to the two people pictured in connection with the incident as they may have information which could help with our investigation.

Anyone who can recognise the people pictured or has any information which could help officers with their investigation, is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 25000390738:

“We appreciate the photo doesn’t show their faces but it is hoped someone may recognise them from the clothing they are wearing.”

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.