Police launch CCTV appeal after theft at Tesco store in Derbyshire

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a person who might be able to help officers with their enquiries.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood team are investigating a shop theft from a Tesco store at Rutland Street in Ilkeston.

Today (Wednesday, June 11) police have shared two images of a person who they would like to speak in connection with the incident as they believe she may be able to assist officers with their enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who can recognise the person pictured is asked to contact the force using any of the methods below, quoting incident number 25*280370:

Anyone who can recognise the person pictured is asked to contact Derbyshire police.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.