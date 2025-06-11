Police launch CCTV appeal after theft at Tesco store in Derbyshire
Officers from Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood team are investigating a shop theft from a Tesco store at Rutland Street in Ilkeston.
Today (Wednesday, June 11) police have shared two images of a person who they would like to speak in connection with the incident as they believe she may be able to assist officers with their enquiries.
Anyone who can recognise the person pictured is asked to contact the force using any of the methods below, quoting incident number 25*280370:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.