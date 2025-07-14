Police launch CCTV appeal after suspects break into vehicle in Derbyshire village and try to start engine

The incident took place between 1.30 am and 1.40 am on Monday, July 7, on St Matthews Close in Renishaw, when the offenders gained access to the victims vehicle and attempted to start the engine using an electronic device.

Derbyshire police have now shared images of a person who officers would like to speak to as they believe the individual pictured might be able to help them with their enquiries.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We are appealing to members of the public for any information that may assist with our enquiries. If you witnessed anything suspicious in the area during that time, or have access to CCTV, dash cam footage, or any other relevant details, please come forward.”

Anyone who can assist officers with their enquiries is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the following methods:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

1 . Police launch CCTV appeal after attempted theft The incident took place between 1.30 am and 1.40 am on Monday, July 7, on St Matthews Close in Renishaw, when the offenders gained access to the victims vehicle and attempted to start the engine using an electronic device. Photo: Killamarsh and Eckington Police SNT Photo Sales