Police launch CCTV appeal after shop theft at Derbyshire Heron Foods shop

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 6th May 2025, 14:30 BST
Police are appealing for the public’s help after reports of a shop theft in Ilkeston.

Officers from the Ilkeston Police Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) are investigating incidents relating to a recent shop theft from Heron Foods on Bath Street in Ilkeston.

Police have now released a number of photographs showing people who officers would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson for Ilkeston SNT said: “We believe the persons shown in these images may be able to assist with our enquiries.”

Anyone who can recognise any of the people pictured or has any information which could help police trace them is asked to contact Ilkeston SNT, quoting the incident numbers displayed on the images.

